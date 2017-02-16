Simpson RLC offers chance to serve during spring break trips





INDIANOLA, Iowa — The Simpson College Religious Life Community offers alternative spring break trips this semester.

Danielle Fairchild, Chapel Intern promise mind opening experiences, new friendships and unforgettable moments. Fairchild is an experienced traveler and she has only good things to say about the RLC’s spring break trips.

Fairchild is from Stuart, west of Des Moines, and came to Simpson college after recommendations from her high school music teacher.

The RLC offers a wide variety of trips this year and Fairchild is excited about it. There are five spring break trips offered this year. You can go to Alabama, Nashville, Texas, New York and Louisiana. They are all focusing on humanitarian projects and every trip has its own purpose.

Four of five trips are already fully booked. The habitat for humanity trip in Alabama is still open to sign up. “I think a lot of students don’t quite understand what the spring break trips offer,” she said.

Fairchild went to West Virginia on a habitat trip last year. She does not regret a second of it and describes it as one of the best experiences she had.

“It was such a great experience. It was a great place to be,” she said.

They were working on restoring houses and making them ready for new families to move in. Many people might think construction work requires experience, but Fairchild assures us that experience isn’t necessary.

Fairchild said the meaning of these trips are to make students understand that there are places in America where poverty is a real issue. It is a great way for students to raise awareness hardship across the U.S.

“I think it’s important for people to understand and care because that is the first step towards making a difference,” she said.

The trips are a tradition on campus and they’ve been offered for many years. The students stay in habitat houses or at the local church. RLC will work with you to make sure you can go on any of the trips. They will help you with everything from fundraising to planning.

“It is also a great way to make friends,” she said. When traveling in small groups, you are kind of forced to get to know people, she explains. Fairchild said she made lots of new friends on her trip.

Fairchild spends her time on planning the trips. Everything from ideas of locations to accommodation. She is very passionate about making everyone feel included and welcome.

The spring break trips offer a variety of opportunities to travel and make friends. Most importantly, these trips are about self-awareness and mindfulness. Fairchild said the trips are not only to make friends and travel, but also work on yourself and get a chance to see places you’ve never seen before.

“We were in the mountains in West Virginia… there was a peek and it just put everything in perspective,” she said.

Fairchild said if you are thinking about going, you should just go. She assures you that you won’t regret it and you will have a great time. “It will be one of the best experiences you had at Simpson,” she said.

