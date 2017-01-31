Simpson speech and debate team secures massive win at Gorlok

Marty Feeny/Submission

ST. LOUIS — Simpson College captured the Overall Sweepstakes Award (team points) while competing against 42 other colleges and universities from 22 states this weekend at the Gorlok Gala in St. Louis hosted by Webster University.

Simpson also defended its 2016 Debate Sweepstakes by winning the 2017 title as well.

In Speech, Riley Brennan and Sarah Baker were crowned the Duo Improvisational champions in a field of 34 teams.

Bobbi Fogle was named the top varsity speaker in Parliamentary Debate in a field of 68 speakers.

Simpson was also named the top Pi Kappa Delta school at the tournament.

SPEECH RESULTS:

— Champions in Improv Pairs Riley Brennan & Sarah Baker

— 6th Place Duo Interpretation: Riley Brennan & Abby Schulte

— Excellence in Impromptu: Olivia Anderson

— Excellence in Improv Pairs: Lewis Cox & Kylie Burmeister

— Excellence in Program Oral Interpretation: Riley Brennan

— Semifinalist Extemporaneous: Olivia Anderson

DEBATE RESULTS:

Open Parliamentary Debate

— 10th Speaker: Will Seiler

— Top Speaker at Tournament: Bobbi Fogle

Junior Parliamentary Debate

— Octofinalists: Austin Andes & Jake Stoulil

— Quarterfinalists: Emily Schwickerath & Sydney Samples

— Quarterfinalists: Kelli Ruth & Pierce Carey

— Semifinalists: Danielle Bates & Josh Holst

— 15th Speaker: Danielle Bates

— 13th Speaker: Emily Schwickerath

— 11th Speaker: Pierce Carey

— 10th Speaker: Josh Holst

— 3rd Speaker: Kelli Ruth

Novice Parliamentary Debate

— Octofinalists: Sam Hafermann & Baillee Furst

— Quarterfinalists: Lewis Cox & Abby Schulte

Public Forum Debate

— Quarterfinalists: Lydia Magalhaes & Randy Paulson

— Quarterfinalists: Lewis Cox & Tegan Jarchow

— Semifinalists: Joe Howard & Ben Sebastian

— Semifinalists: Pierce Carey & Sarah Baker

— 12th Speaker: Tegan Jarchow

— 6th Speaker: Joe Howard

— 2nd Speaker: Lydia Magalhaes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close