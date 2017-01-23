‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ to be released in December





It’s official. The next chapter of the Skywalker saga will be “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” according to the Star Wars official Facebook page.

It will be in theaters Dec. 15.

The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin and Tom Karnowski.

