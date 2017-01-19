Senior Spotlight: Ashley Dalsing

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Senior Ashley Dalsing has spent most her time at Simpson College being active and writing stories — a passion that propelled her into public relations, in which she has gained an edge over potential competitors.

Dalsing played basketball at Waukee High School and knew she wanted to play in college. She originally went to the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota before transferring to Simpson her freshman year.

“Simpson always recruited me in high school,” Dalsing said. “They were really heavy on bringing me here. I knew it was a really good school. I reached out to Phil Wirtz, who was the assistant coach for the women’s team, and he had been in contact with me in high school. I was like, ‘Do you have any spots on the team?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ Starting in January, I was on the team. That was my freshman year. I’m really glad I’m here now.”

She heard reassuring comments about Simpson from friends and knew she would fit in well. She fell in love with the community of the small school and the determination of other students.

“All the students are supporting each other,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what you’re doing or what you’re studying. If you’re doing something good and beneficial for yourself and your professional development everyone supports you for that.

“Everyone is just so passionate. Students are so eager and so hard-working to further themselves in their professional careers and academic careers.”

Dalsing took the opportunity to channel her love of writing and storytelling into her studies, majoring in public relations and business management.

“When I was in high school, I knew I wanted to go into business. I just didn’t know what. I knew that I loved writing and communicating,” she said. “I came into Simpson as a management major and that was all I had. Then I started taking the public relations classes and was like, ‘Wow, this is so me.’ I didn’t know that public relations and communications went hand in hand.”

She became a member of Public Relations Student Society of America her sophomore year, which encouraged her to step outside of her comfort zone. This year, she is the president of Simpson’s PRSSA chapter.

“It’s so crazy to think about because I started so small, and I have become so passionate about this organization. That’s something I have really invested a lot of time in,” Dalsing said.

Dalsing has gained knowledge and experience through internships. She has also developed new interests through her internships.

“I just started at LS2 Group, which is a public relations and public affairs agency. They work with a lot of different clients. Before I started at LS2, I had an internship with Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield,” she said. “Since Wellmark is a health insurance company, I got to write a lot about health and well-being and how we can better shape our lives and eat better. It made me realize that I want to tie public relations and health together.”

After graduation, Dalsing hopes to find an entry-level position or internship in the Minneapolis area for a corporation or public relations agency. She would like to continue her passion of writing and communicating.

“I have this big notion that I’m going to get this great PR position with Caribou Coffee. That’s a really big dream of mine. I’m also really into music, so being a publicist for an artist would be my ultimate goal. I eventually want to write my own book,” she said.

Dalsing’s advice to underclassmen is to “get involved as soon as you can.”

“As a freshman and sophomore, I felt like those were my worst years because I was like, “I’ll just kind of skate by and do the bare minimum,” Dalsing said. “I noticed last year and this year that I really need to push myself outside of my comfort zone. You have to mentally challenge yourself and push your limits so that you can become the best version of yourself.”

