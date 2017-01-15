No, classes aren’t canceled. Go to bed and get to your 8 a.m.





INDIANOLA, Iowa — Even though an estimated two- to four-tenths of an inch of ice is expected to cover Iowa roads by Monday morning, that almost has nothing to do with Simpson College closing.

As The Simpsonian reported last year, the college rarely closes its campus – where most students live anyway – unless a catastrophic event, like a tornado or World War III, were to occur.

Heidi Levine, vice president of student development, said the decision is made through a panel of six people: the vice president of student development, director of campus services, director of campus security, vice president of information technology, various communications contacts and the one who makes the final decision, the academic dean.

The panel assesses road conditions throughout the area before making the final call and the decision is made fairly quick – usually less than an hour.

While professors may be closed, the term closing is misleading, Levine said. Campus operations, such as security, food and facility services continue as normal.

If there were a campuswide closing, check your email or thesimpsonian.com for the latest updates.

For the latest road conditions, go to http://hb.511ia.org/.

