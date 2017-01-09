Stephanie Vampola





DES MOINES, Iowa — Ugh, we love a good proposal — especially for two Simpson College alumni!

KCCI anchor Eric Hanson, known for his “This Is Iowa” segment, posted a 51-second clip on his official Facebook page of West Marshall High School’s band director Ryan Runyan, 26, proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Stephanie Vampola, 28, and has been viewed nearly 80,000 times as of Monday afternoon.

The couple had been dating for eight years, according to Vampola, who said she’s always wanted a YouTube-worthy proposal.

“You’re just too good to be true,” Runyan sings in the video, part of Frankie Valli’s 1967 gold record “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” The performance took place Dec. 22 at a West Marshall varsity boys basketball game in State Center.

After an energy-filled performance, Runyan got down on one knee and popped the question. (She said yes, of course. How could you not?)

“Congratulations on your engagement,” one Facebook user wrote. “Loved the way he proposed to you. He’s got style!”

“Those kids will never forget this either! Congrats!” wrote another.

It makes us so happy! Congratulations to the deserving couple!

H/T Aaron Young

Tweet to @AaYoung15

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close