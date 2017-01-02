Double-double machine: Noreen Morrow

(Photo: Maddy Hermon/The Simpsonian)





INDIANOLA, Iowa — Though the Storm women’s basketball team hasn’t lived up to the expectations they set for themselves, one player is doing everything she can to make it happen.

Junior Noreen Morrow is gaining some attention across the IIAC as well as some national recognition for her success this year. Through six games this season, Morrow is averaging 18 points and 11 rebounds per contest.

Averaging this double-double through six games is a great feat. However, Morrow doesn’t care about her individual statistics. To her, it’s all about the team.

“I just want to make sure I’m doing what I can to be helpful to the team,” Morrow said.

Morrow has taken measures into her hands when she’s had to. In the offseason, Morrow has put an emphasis on her weak hand.

“I have tried hard to be versatile in going both right and left in lane,” she said.

“She plays with a lot of confidence and determination,” head coach Brian Niemuth said. “She works hard, and, right now, leads by example. She has been approachable by the younger players and that’s important.”

With the success that Morrow has seen over the last year, teams have started to scheme to keep the ball away from the main weapon of the Storm. As part of her offseason training, Morrow started running half-marathons and getting in better shape.

“That’s where she made her biggest improvements,” Niemuth said.

Alongside Morrow, several other women are making great strides, including Ellen Gallagher.

“She’s off to a good start, and we’ll look at increasing her playing time,” Niemuth said.

This season, the Storm have a lot of young, inexperienced players. Thirteen of the 26 women on the roster are freshmen and two of them are sophomores. Even with a young team, Morrow and Niemuth both have high expectations for themselves.

“We may be considered a young team, but I think that is what is going to make us so good,” Morrow said. “We have a lot of girls who know and love the game. Everyone comes to practice ready to work and push each other. We are all working toward the same goal of conference champions and making it to the NCAA tournament.”

“We have opened up with a killer schedule with five games on the road against Wisconsin league teams,” Niemuth said. “Hoping in the long run that tough competition will help us get better faster. The team works hard and we have a lot to learn yet but that will come. I’m excited to see how good we can be when we all get on the same page.”

