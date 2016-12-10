Cocktails to get you through holiday parties





Another Thanksgiving has come and gone. Congratulations, you’ve survived the mountains of mashed potatoes and turkey with a huge side of food baby, am I right?

You also survived one of two holiday gatherings where your entire family interrogates you with questions ranging from: “What are the big ‘ol plans after college? or “What is your major? What does that even mean you do?” and don’t forget everyone’s favorite, “So do you have a boyfriend/girlfriend? Single again?”

Let’s all agree this is the worst part about the holiday season because you basically sit through rounds of interviews with your extended family in a matter of a month. And you are reminded once again of you current relationship status.

So let’s cheers and drink to having one holiday down and one more to go, and what better way than to get a bit tipsy on these festive cocktails.

Christmas Cosmo

For all of you classy Cosmo drinkers out there, here is your festive holiday version. People will be jealous of this glitzy drink in your hand. They will come up to you all night to ask you what it is.

Here’s what you need:

— 1 1/2 ounces of vodka

— 1 ounce of Triple Sec

— 3 ounces of cranberry juice

— Squeeze of lime

The Christmas Donkey

You already know this one is going to be stubborn and strong and a bit dangerous. Anyone who sees you drinking this know you’re not messing around.

Here’s what you need:

— 1 shot Jameson Whiskey

— 1 shot Jim Beam

— 1 shot Bacardi Rum

— Splash of soda

The Naughty List

Because you know all of us can’t be nice.

Here’s what you need:

— 1 1/2 ounces of Drambuie

— 1 ounce Crème de Caco

— 1 ounce of Bailey’s Coffee Liquor

Always remember alcohol can be your friend, in a responsible fashion, especially when Grandma asks you about your ex for the fifth time. Drink up and enjoy the holidays!

